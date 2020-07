Or Copy this URL to Share

Nannie Lee Tucker died Monday, July 20, 2020.

Survivors include her son, Marcus Tucker, and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. July 23 at the McCray Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Johnny Lee Rose will officiate. Viewing is one hour prior to the service.

McCray Funeral Home is in charge.

