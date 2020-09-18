Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Nannie Mackey McIlwain, 84, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Eddie Mackey and the late Mae Bell Duncan Mackey.

Survivors include a son, Mark McIlwain of Rock Hill; daughters, Diane Hemmingway of Conway, Darlene Graham, Theanna McIlwain and Michelle Thompson, all of Lancaster; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services are noon Thursday, Sept. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral discourse by Bro. Jimmy Conklin, with burial at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

