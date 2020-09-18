1/
Nannie Mackey McIlwain
LANCASTER – Nannie Mackey McIlwain, 84, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Eddie Mackey and the late Mae Bell Duncan Mackey.
Survivors include a son, Mark McIlwain of Rock Hill; daughters, Diane Hemmingway of Conway, Darlene Graham, Theanna McIlwain and Michelle Thompson, all of Lancaster; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services are noon Thursday, Sept. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral discourse by Bro. Jimmy Conklin, with burial at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
