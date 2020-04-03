LANCASTER – Naye McManus Adams, 89, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Lewis Otis McManus and Wilma Jowers McManus.
Survivors include sons, Johnny Adams and Bobby Dale Adams, both of Lancaster; daughters, Judy Adams and Debbie Adams Laney, both of Lancaster; twin sister, Faye Clifton of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 4, 2020