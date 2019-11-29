BUFFALO, NEW YORK – Nebraska McIlwain, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He was the son of the late Frank Watts and the late Daisy Vaughn.
Survivors include son, Rodney McIlwain of Kershaw; and companion, Annie "Laura" Simmons of Buffalo, N.Y.
Services were 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Salem AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Crawford Funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019