LANCASTER – Nellie Hinson Catoe, 90, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Rufus Hinson and Leaner Francis Matthews Hinson. She was married to William Thomas "Tom" Catoe.
Survivors include her husband of the home; daughters, Wanza Jo Catoe Catoe and Judy Lynn Catoe Bass; sister, Sallie Ann Baker; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Westside Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Todd Robinson and Mike Catoe, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home and Cremation.
Memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 7, 2020