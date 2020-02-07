LANCASTER – Nettie Mae Lowery Dixon, 91, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Charlie Hubert Lowery and Nettie Julia Hammond Lowery. She was married to the late Ray Dixon.
Survivors include daughters, Nancy Raye Dixon Lynch of Hartsville, Sheila Dixon Broughton of Heath Springs and Judy Dixon Stevens of Lancaster; brother, Wiley Jarvis Lowery of Heath Springs; sister, Martha Lynn Edwards of Heath Springs; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Buddy Thomas, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and other times at the home of Martha Lynn Edwards.
Lancaster Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020