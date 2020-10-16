LANCASTER – Nettie Mae Springs Lindsay, 96, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

She was a daughter of Louis and Mary Barber Springs and Lottie Mobley Springs.

Survivors include daughters, Daisy Cuthbertson and Ruthie Morrison, both of Monroe, N.C., and Frances Tyson of Lancaster; sons, George Lindsay Jr., Minister Otis Lindsay and Lafayette Lindsay, all of Charlotte, and Lewis Lindsay Sr. of Fort Mills; brothers, Claude Springs of Durham, N.C., and Shellie Springs of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Steele Hill AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Sandra Sistare.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

