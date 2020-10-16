1/
Nettie Mae (Springs) Lindsay
LANCASTER – Nettie Mae Springs Lindsay, 96, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
She was a daughter of Louis and Mary Barber Springs and Lottie Mobley Springs.
Survivors include daughters, Daisy Cuthbertson and Ruthie Morrison, both of Monroe, N.C., and Frances Tyson of Lancaster; sons, George Lindsay Jr., Minister Otis Lindsay and Lafayette Lindsay, all of Charlotte, and Lewis Lindsay Sr. of Fort Mills; brothers, Claude Springs of Durham, N.C., and Shellie Springs of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Steele Hill AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Sandra Sistare.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
