Nikita Wade, 59
LANCASTER - Nikita Wade, 59, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was the son of Kathryn Cornelius Wade and Sammie Wade.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Peay and Jakeim Miller, both of Lancaster; daughters, Shykeina Peay and Shenna Peay, both of Lancaster; sister, Wanda McKinney of Lancaster; brothers, Lynn Wade of Lancaster, Pondus Wade of New Port News, Va., Maurice "Alex" Wade and Dwayne Wade, both of Wingate, N.C., and Bryant Wade of Baltimore, Md.; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Red Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Latonya Strain, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 27, 2019