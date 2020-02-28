Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Aileen (Livingston) Ballard. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Oak Ridge ARP Church Service 2:00 PM Oak Ridge ARP Church Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Norma Aileen Livingston Ballard, 88, of Lancaster, widow of William Clyde "Bill" Ballard, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster.

She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Norwood, N.C., a daughter of the late Carson Montgomery Livingston and Pearlie Gertrude Chapman Livingston. Mrs. Ballard was a member of Oak Ridge ARP Church and a former member of Kershaw First United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with family and friends. Mrs. Ballard served as president of First United Methodist Church Women and served on the administrative board of the United Methodist Church and also taught Sunday school. She was also a volunteer at KARE of Kershaw. Mrs. Ballard lived her life to the fullest.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Ballard will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Oak Ridge ARP Church with the Rev. David Huffman officiating. Burial will be in the Kershaw City Cemetery.

Mrs. Ballard is survived by a daughter, Jill B. Crenshaw of Lancaster; a brother, Ralph Livingston of Newport News, Va.; a sister, Jeanette Thompson of Norwood; two granddaughters, Amy James and her husband, Steven, of Lilesville, N.C., and Samantha Chilcoat and her husband, Michael, of Neenah, Wis.; four great-grandchildren, Asher James, Connor, Cohen and Reece Chilcoat; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia B. Stein; a sister, Pauline Eudy; two sons-in-law, Johnny H. Stein and David R. Crenshaw; a sister-in-law, Reba Livingston; and a brother-in-law, Herbert Thompson.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Oak Ridge ARP Church Family Life Center, and other times at the home of Jill B. Crenshaw.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge ARP Church Building Fund, 2774 McIlwain Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.

Notes to the family may be made at

