LANCASTER – Norma Ruth Cauthen, 57, of Lancaster died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late J.D. and Virginia Taylor.

Survivors include her partner, Thome Polston; three sons, Christopher Taylor, Matthew Taylor and Brian Taylor; a sister, Julie Prentice; two brothers, Joe Taylor and Kenny Taylor; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 in the fellowship hall at Union Baptist Church, 5003 Taxahaw Road, Lancaster.

Mrs. Cauthen was cremated Oct. 19. The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers and donations.

