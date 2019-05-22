PHILADELPHIA – Norman Edward Massey, 85, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He was the son of Lee Isom and Amanda Barnett Massey. He was married to Joeanne Massey.
Survivors include wife of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughters, Caroline Coleman of Lancaster, and Dr. Pauline Hodges, Minister Savonia, Loretta, Joeanna and Norma, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; sons, Harold, James and David Massey, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; and brother, Joe Nathan Limous.
Services were Friday, May 3, at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Philadelphia.
Viewing was from 1-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Crawford Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Jason Lloyd Funeral Home in Philadelphia was in charge.
