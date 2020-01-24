Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olin Samuel "Peanut" Bailey. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

HEATH SPRINGS – Mr. Olin Samuel "Peanut" Bailey, 78, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

He was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Lancaster, a son of the late Harold M. Bailey and Bessie Mae Baskins Bailey and the husband of Ethel Johnson Bailey.

Peanut was a simple man, yet a hard worker. He retired from Springs Industries after many years of service. Peanut loved being outdoors. He enjoyed cutting his grass, riding his golf cart, and, before his health declined, was an avid flea marketer. He loved his grandchildren and his great-grands were the highlight of his life. He enjoyed them up through his last days. He was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ethel Bailey; a daughter, Teresa Knight (Mark); a son, Olin M. Bailey; a brother, Harold M. "Mike" Bailey (Beverly); a brother-in-law, Allen Hinson Sr.; five sisters, Catherine Starnes (Jim), Ernestine Starnes (Ernest), Millie Hagins, Joan Deese and Brenda Settlemyer; six grandchildren, Leeanne Hinson (Chad), Leslie Bass (Brian), Robert Knight, Brian Knight, Morgan Bailey and Cassie Bailey; five great-grandchildren, Makinzzie Caskey, Kaden Caskey, Wyatt Hinson, Dawson Bass and Emerie Bass; and a large extended family.

Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Loretta Bailey; a son, Samuel F. Bailey; and a sister, Janice Hinson.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Bailey will be 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Rod Yow. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 2-3 p.m., in the church fellowship hall; and suggest memorial contributions be made to the Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203; or Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.

The family would like to thank the members of Rich Hill Baptist Church, their pastor and his special caretakers, Amy and Norma Jean, for their special care during his final weeks.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Bailey. HEATH SPRINGS – Mr. Olin Samuel "Peanut" Bailey, 78, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.He was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Lancaster, a son of the late Harold M. Bailey and Bessie Mae Baskins Bailey and the husband of Ethel Johnson Bailey.Peanut was a simple man, yet a hard worker. He retired from Springs Industries after many years of service. Peanut loved being outdoors. He enjoyed cutting his grass, riding his golf cart, and, before his health declined, was an avid flea marketer. He loved his grandchildren and his great-grands were the highlight of his life. He enjoyed them up through his last days. He was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church.Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ethel Bailey; a daughter, Teresa Knight (Mark); a son, Olin M. Bailey; a brother, Harold M. "Mike" Bailey (Beverly); a brother-in-law, Allen Hinson Sr.; five sisters, Catherine Starnes (Jim), Ernestine Starnes (Ernest), Millie Hagins, Joan Deese and Brenda Settlemyer; six grandchildren, Leeanne Hinson (Chad), Leslie Bass (Brian), Robert Knight, Brian Knight, Morgan Bailey and Cassie Bailey; five great-grandchildren, Makinzzie Caskey, Kaden Caskey, Wyatt Hinson, Dawson Bass and Emerie Bass; and a large extended family.Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Loretta Bailey; a son, Samuel F. Bailey; and a sister, Janice Hinson.The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Bailey will be 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Rod Yow. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 2-3 p.m., in the church fellowship hall; and suggest memorial contributions be made to the Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203; or Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.The family would like to thank the members of Rich Hill Baptist Church, their pastor and his special caretakers, Amy and Norma Jean, for their special care during his final weeks.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Bailey. Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close