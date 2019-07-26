Otis Ealy, 55
Otis "Scoop", Ealy 55, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was the son of the late Allen Ealy Sr. and Amie Kelly Ealy.
Survivors include daughter, Latoya Marie Simpson of Columbia; son, Alex Deion Ealy of Lancaster; sister, Michelle Denise Ealy of Lancaster; and brothers, Willie Ealy and Roger Ealy, both of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Stewart Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. George Mingo, with burial at Westside Cemetery.
Viewing is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 27, 2019