LANCASTER – Palmer Cook, 86, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
He was a son of the late Roy Cook and Iona Coats Cook. He was married to Betty Cook.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Pam Cook Boling of Greenwood and Wanda Cook Hayes and Brenda Hyatt, both of Lancaster; sons, Randy Cook of Lancaster and Ken Cook of Conway; brothers, G. Roy Cook of Longs and Jesse Cook; sister, Irene Johnson of Aynor; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Services were 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Mike Hammond, Ronnie Boling and Jason Boling, with burial at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Old Neck Cemetery near Marion in Horry County.
Visitation was 3-4 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship center.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 15, 2020