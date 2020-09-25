1/
Pamela Drawdy Bayne
1965 - 2020
HEATH SPRINGS – Pamela Drawdy Bayne, 55, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
She was a daughter of Nancy Caskey Drawdy and the late Edward Joseph Drawdy. She was married to David Bayne.
Survivors include her mother; husband; sons, Kyle Austin, Ethan Austin and Tyler Austin; sister, Drawdy Pittman; and six grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Faith Baptist Church, 1695 J.B. Denton Road, officiated by the Rev. Gerald Eaves, Dr. Ray Robinson and the Rev. Mike Hammond, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Faith Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church or to Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
