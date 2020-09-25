Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Pamela's life story with friends and family

Share Pamela's life story with friends and family



She was a daughter of Nancy Caskey Drawdy and the late Edward Joseph Drawdy. She was married to David Bayne.

Survivors include her mother; husband; sons, Kyle Austin, Ethan Austin and Tyler Austin; sister, Drawdy Pittman; and six grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Faith Baptist Church, 1695 J.B. Denton Road, officiated by the Rev. Gerald Eaves, Dr. Ray Robinson and the Rev. Mike Hammond, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Faith Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church or to

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge. HEATH SPRINGS – Pamela Drawdy Bayne, 55, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.She was a daughter of Nancy Caskey Drawdy and the late Edward Joseph Drawdy. She was married to David Bayne.Survivors include her mother; husband; sons, Kyle Austin, Ethan Austin and Tyler Austin; sister, Drawdy Pittman; and six grandchildren.Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Faith Baptist Church, 1695 J.B. Denton Road, officiated by the Rev. Gerald Eaves, Dr. Ray Robinson and the Rev. Mike Hammond, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Faith Baptist Church.Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church or to Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C.Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store