SARASOTA, Fla. – Pamela K. McKahan of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born in Kershaw on Feb. 12, 1958, to Bobby Taylor and Doris Taylor Smith.

She spent much of her life as an office manager, mother, grandmother and the last 19 years as a loving wife to her beloved husband, Eugene McKahan.

Pam loved the outdoors, camping, music, interior design and the sailor circus. Her laugh was one of a kind.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene; son, Jesse Turner (Rachel); stepson, Harley McKahan; grandchildren, Arabella, Sadie, Nevaeh, Rea Rea and Harley; mother, Doris; brother, Roger Taylor (Karen); sister, Audrea Robinson; and many others, including an aunt, niece, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Bobby; stepfather, Ed Smith; and son Ryan Williams.

She will forever be loved for 'Infinity.' Rest in peace.

If loved ones wish, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Cancer Research Center in lieu of flowers.

