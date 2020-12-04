1/
Pamela K. McKahan
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARASOTA, Fla. – Pamela K. McKahan of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Nov. 21, 2020.
She was born in Kershaw on Feb. 12, 1958, to Bobby Taylor and Doris Taylor Smith.
She spent much of her life as an office manager, mother, grandmother and the last 19 years as a loving wife to her beloved husband, Eugene McKahan.
Pam loved the outdoors, camping, music, interior design and the sailor circus. Her laugh was one of a kind.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene; son, Jesse Turner (Rachel); stepson, Harley McKahan; grandchildren, Arabella, Sadie, Nevaeh, Rea Rea and Harley; mother, Doris; brother, Roger Taylor (Karen); sister, Audrea Robinson; and many others, including an aunt, niece, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Bobby; stepfather, Ed Smith; and son Ryan Williams.
She will forever be loved for 'Infinity.' Rest in peace.
If loved ones wish, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Cancer Research Center in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved