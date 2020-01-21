MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Pamela Lynne Petroski, 56, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Gaylord "Gary" Lee Petroski and Patricia Anne Howgard Petroski.
Survivors include Jeff Petroski of Lancaster; and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon, with interment at a later date at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Lake Norman Humane Society, P.O. Box 3937, Mooresville, NC 28117; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 22, 2020