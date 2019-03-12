Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamelia Faulkenberry "Mickey" Faile. View Sign



She was born May 30, 1926, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late George and Estelle Faile Faulkenberry, and was the widow of Floyd Faile.

Mrs. Faile was a dedicated Christian lady and a faithful member of Glenwood Heights Baptist Church. She was also a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her grand and great-grandchildren. After retiring, Mrs. Faile loved to spend her time gardening.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Faile will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Glenwood Heights Church, with the Revs. Ben Newman, Glenn Ribelin and Daniel Porter officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Mrs. Faile is survived by her daughter, Cindy Faile Riggins and her husband, Rick, of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Glenn Ribelin Jr. and his wife, Andrea, Benji Riggins and his wife, Jennifer, Bryan Ribelin and his wife, Jessica, and Allison Bowers and her husband, Eric; nine great-grandchildren, Sydney and Sophie Ribelin, Braxton, Braylyn and Bridges Riggins, Parker and Aubrey Ribelin and Luke and Payton Bowers; two sisters, Ruby Kershner and her husband, Harold, of Camden and Ann Terry and her husband, Bunk, of Lake Norman, N.C.

Mrs. Faile was preceded in death by her late husband, Floyd Faile; a daughter, Melenia Ribelin Trotter; a brother, Donald Faulkenberry; and a sister, Nannie Frances Blackmon.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Glenwood Heights Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Glenwood Heights Baptist Church.

Notes to the family may be made at

709 North White Street Post Office Box 339

Lancaster , SC 29720

Funeral Home Details

