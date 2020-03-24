LANCASTER – Parley Burk Sistar, 89, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was a son of the late George and Mary Sistar. He was married to the late Kathleen Bradburn Sistar.
Survivors include son, Kenneth Wayne Sistar of Fort Lawn; daughters, Karen Sistar Hatch and Darlene Sistar Green, both of Lancaster, and Lisa Dianne Sistar Scott of Blythewood; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Rusty McAlister.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020