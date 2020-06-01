CAMDEN – Carl Paschal Newman, 82, died Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was a son of the late James Elmer Newman and Evelyn Eubanks Newman. He was married to Verna Robinson Newman.

Survivors include children, Robbie C. Newman, Myra McLaughlin and Jamye D. Newman; brother, Milledge Newman; sisters, Geraldine Davis, Rhea Knight and Lawann McCoy; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services were 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in the sanctuary of Timrod Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jeremy Ussery, Dr. Trent McLaughlin and Jackie Knight, with burial in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Timrod Baptist Church, 4227 Timrod Road, Bethune, SC 29009; or Antioch Baptist Church, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, was in charge.

