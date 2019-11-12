LANCASTER – Miss Patricia Jane "Pat" Richardson, 76, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.

She was born June 10, 1943, in Hickory, N.C., a daughter of the late John Robert Richardson Sr. and Lottie Elizabeth Fleming Richardson Taylor.

Miss Richardson was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Miss Richardson is survived by brothers, Bob Richardson and his wife, Brenda, of Lancaster and Bill Richardson and his wife, Jennifer, of Kinston, N.C.; a niece, Debra Blackmon; and nephews, Chad Richardson of Kinston, Brian R. Richardson of Heath Springs and Brent Richardson of Lancaster.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Richardson Goforth.

A service to celebrate the life of Miss Richardson will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, from the graveside at St. Luke United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service and at other times at the home of Bob and Brenda Richardson.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Miss Richardson.