LANCASTER – Patricia Brasington Price, 84, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Born in Bennettsville, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Hobson and Verdie Mae (Hinson) Brasington. She was married to James M. Price.

Survivors include her husband, James M. Price, to whom she was married for 52 years; daughters Sarah Horton (Michael) of Dalzell and Ruth Price of Philomath, Ore.; granddaughter, Kathryn Burnett, and her children, Gracie and Riley, all of Lancaster; and grandsons, William Burnett (Kristen) of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Mark McGuire (Laura) of Philomath.

Preceding her in death were her first husband, Rev. F. Mason Hudspeth; sisters, Cornelia Simmons and Mary Hope Robertson; brothers, Wilson Brasington, Bryan Brasington, Ray Brasington and Boyd Brasington; and her granddaughter, Hannah McGuire.

A celebration of life memorial service for Patricia will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Baptist Church of Lancaster, with Pastor Randy Hatcher officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. A private inurnment will take place at a separate time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the James M. and Patricia B. Price Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of South Carolina Lancaster, USC Lancaster, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721, Attention: Shana Dry; or to First Baptist Church, P.O. Drawer 670, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Lancaster Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Price.