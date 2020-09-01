1/
Patricia Dawn "Pat" Bragdon
LANCASTER – Patricia Dawn "Pat" Riddle Bragdon, 58, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Richard Boyd Riddle and Louise Bigham. She was married to George Bragdon.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; son, B.G. Bragdon of Kershaw; daughter, Ashley Bragdon of Lancaster; stepdaughters, Diane Smith of Edgemoor and Beth Curry of Heath Springs; sister, Sally Ferguson of Ormand Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Usher, with private burial.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
