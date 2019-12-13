KERSHAW – Patricia "Pat" J. Phillips, 78, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence E. Jackson Sr. and Matie Lee Jackson, and was the wife of Claude C. Phillips.
Survivors include children, Joel "Joey" Phillips, Claudette P. Roberts and Gina M. Phillips; sisters, Mildred Jackson Brown and Eleanor Jackson Wyrick; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren;
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Laurel Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Baker Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 14, 2019