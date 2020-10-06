LANCASTER – Patricia "Pat" Lee Figley Troutman, 78, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born February 21, 1942, in Beaver Falls, Pa., a daughter of the late William "Bill" Figley and Emma Jean Bailey Figley. She was the wife of John William Troutman.
Mrs. Troutman enjoyed painting, crossword puzzles, playing bridge and being on Facebook. She was a master gardener and was president of the Garden Club of SC. Her family was her main priority and she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved her many dogs and cats and made sure they were always cared for. Mrs. Troutman was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Troutman is survived by her husband of 57-plus years, John Troutman; two sons, Scott Troutman (Roslyn) of Raleigh, N.C., and Mitchell Troutman (Beverly) of Flagstaff, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Tays Troutman, Call Troutman, Ellis Troutman, Henry Troutman and Bailey Troutman; a sister, Barbara Toler (Denver) of Charlotte; and two nieces, Tammy Spence (Gregg), and Angie Kinard (Brian).
Mrs. Troutman was preceded in death by her parents.
The celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. Troutman will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Gene Baker.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Pat's name to Reformation Lutheran Church, 508 N. French St., Lancaster, SC 29720; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
