PAGELAND – Patricia "Pat" Mungo Byrd, 83, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Reuel Reeves Mungo and Edith Lester Mungo of Anderson and was married to Johnny Byrd of Pageland.

Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Janice Deese Morris of Lancaster; two sons, Bruce "Tommy" Thomas Deese of Camden and Robert "Tony" Anthony Deese of Jefferson; a sister, Barbara M. Johnson of Kershaw; and five grandchildren, Jamie Deese, Josh Deese, Jonathan Rivers, Jay Rivers and Justin Deese.

A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at First Baptist Church of Pageland, officiated by the Rev. Joel Dale. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Pageland, P.O. Box 126, Pageland, SC 29728; or to the John de la Howe School, 192 Gettys Road, McCormick, SC 29835.

Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is in charge.

