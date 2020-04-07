FORT MILL – Patricia Richards Nims, 66, of Fort Mill died on April 5, 2020, at Pineville Atrium hospital.
Born Feb. 6, 1954, in Orlando, Fla., Patricia was the daughter of Leland and Louise Richards.
From 1980-1996, she had a versatile career in healthcare administration. She worked in admissions and data processing for hospitals in Rock Hill, Lancaster and Camden. She was a transcription typist for a radiological group and served as an insurance coordinator for both general practice and orthopedic physicians in Lancaster and Rock Hill.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Bruce; her brother, Michael Richards of Paisley, Fla.; her son, Joshua Henry Nims; her daughter-in-law, Noelle Dames; her granddaughter, Juniper Marie Nims, all of Philadelphia; her daughter, Amelia Magill; her son-in-law, Eric Magill, and her grandson, Thomas Godfrey Magill, all of Arnold, Miss.
Although no public observances in her memory can be held at this time, a celebration of life ceremony will be held when her family and many friends can gather in safety.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meher Spiritual Center, 10200 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. www.mehercenter.org/donate.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 8, 2020