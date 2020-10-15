1/
Patricia W. Lacey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONCKS CORNER – Pat W. Lacey, 84, of Moncks Corner passed away in her home Oct. 8, 2020, after an extended illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband, John Lacey, and family.
Born in Lancaster in 1936, Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Purgle Roy Walton and Julia Turner Walton, as well as her first husband, Richard E. Cauthen.
Pat graduated from Lancaster High School in 1954. After high school, Pat was employed in human resources with Springs Industries in Lancaster. Pat found the love of her life, John Lacey, and they were married in 1988 and relocated to Irmo.
John and Pat enjoyed boating and were members of the Lake Murray Power Squadron for many years. After moving to the Charleston area, Pat became employed by Charleston Allergy & Asthma Specialists, where she eventually retired. Pat enjoyed her time with the Red Hat Society, becoming queen of a Summerville chapter named the "Foxy Ladies."
The matriarch of her family, Pat was instrumental in planning reunions for her beloved Walton family. She reveled in knowing, through her persistence and hard work, that those reunions were attended and loved by all. Pat was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Pat was involved in the Baptist church throughout her life. Prior to her death, she found her church family with the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek and remained devoted to her beloved Sunday school class.
Pat is survived by her children, Carol Cauthen O'Quinn (Phil) of Ridge-ville, Richard E. Cauthen Jr. (Wes Kenney) of Charlotte, Erin L. Lacey of Charlotte and David R. Cauthen of Pleasant Hill. Pat was affectionately known as "Mama-Pat" to nine grandchildren: Phillip O'Quinn (Erica) of Walterboro, Rebekah Cauthen of Frankfurt, Germany, Abby O'Quinn Ross (Aaron) of Ridge-ville, Michelle Lacey of Charlotte, Patrick Cauthen (Katie) of West Columbia, Chandler Cauthen of Orlando, Fla., Caitlyn Cauthen, Camryn Cauthen and Ryder Cauthen of Pleasant Hill; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Cauthen. Pat is also survived by a younger sister, Thelma Walton of Summerville; and her younger brother, Danny Walton (Hilda) of Goose Creek.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in the McAlister-Smith Chapel, 869 St. James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445.
Pat's family will receive friends prior to the service at 2 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Roper-St. Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 109B, Charleston, SC 29407; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Please visit our tribute page at www.mcalister-smith.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved