LANCASTER – Patricia Diane Williams, 59, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Wade "Bud" Ivey and Catherine Ellis Ivey. She was married to Lynn "Bo" Williams.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Lynn, her daughters, Miranda Williams Outen, Samatha Nichole Williams and Amy Michelle Williams; brothers, Clyde Ivey and Dennis Ivey; and sisters, Susie Plyler, Cathy Todd and Gertrude Duncan.
Services will be held at a later date.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 15, 2020