LANCASTER – Patricia Williams Willis, 85, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late L. Steve Williams and the late Shelly Shillinglaw Williams, and was the wife of the late Dr. John B Willis.

Mrs. Willis was the office manager for Willis Family Practice. She was a former member of Lancaster City Council and was on the board of trustees at Limestone College (Trustee Emeritus), where she received an honorary doctorate. She was past regent of the Waxhaw Chapter of D.A.R (Daughters of the American Revolution). Mrs. Willis was a member of First ARP Church.

Mrs. Willis is survived by her son, Steve Willis (Lisa); two daughters, Cathy Keown (Jim) and Alice Willis; four grandchildren, Stephen Willis (Christine), Ashley Willis, John Keown (Meagan) and Julia Miles; and four great-grandchildren, Anna Willis, Hollie Willis, Shelly Kate Willis and Griffin Keown.

Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dr. John B. Willis; her parents; and a sister, Jo Williams.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Willis was 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Kyle Sims and Bobby Strother. Visitation followed the service, and other times at the home of Steve and Lisa Willis. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lancaster Co Society for Historical Preservation (LCSHP), 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to the Lancaster County Good Samaritan Scholarship Foundation-Dr. John B Willis Scholarship, P.O. Box 725 Lancaster, SC 29721.

