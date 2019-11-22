KERSHAW – Mrs. Patsy Lucille Whitaker Garris, 80, of Kershaw, widow of Ralph Garris, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late John Whitaker and Victoria Threatt Whitaker.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Garris is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Robert Rainey officiating.
Mrs. Garris is survived by daughters, Cynthia Wesenberg and her husband, Steve, and Phyllis Ivey and her husband, Clyde, all of Lancaster, and Brigette Rainey and her husband, Robert, of Kershaw; grandchildren, Kristy Rainey, Tangie Ellis, Jennifer Hinson, Travis Ellis, Jessica Pelot, Tiffany Putnam and Sarah Haile; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mickey Garris.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Garris.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 23, 2019