LANCASTER – Patty Sims Campbell Belk, 46, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Hazel Hade and Nancy Ellis Sims and was the wife of Leroy Belk.
Surviving are her husband; daughter, Lisa Campbell of Lancaster; son, Brian Campbell of Lancaster; stepson, La-carvus Belk; stepdaughter, Quadreka Stover; brothers, Tony Sims of Kershaw and Paul Sims of Lake City; sisters, Donna Lytle of Indian Trail, N.C., Bobbie McInvaille of Kershaw and Karen Moseley of Heath Springs; and six grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Laurel Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., one hour prior to service in the sanctuary.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 22, 2019