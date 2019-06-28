LANCASTER – Paul L. Seegars, 91, died, Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Funeral Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, and the family will have a quiet hour from 1-2 p.m. at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church. The Rev. Loretta Cooper will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Paul L. Seegars, a son of the late Captain Seegars and the late Carrie Bell Mungo Seegars was born July 1, 1927, in Kershaw County.
Survivors include one son, Paul H. Seegars of Greensboro, N.C.; 12 daughters, Christine Cain of Winston Salem, N.C., Ernestine McCaskill of Bethune, Diane Davis, Faye Woodard, Pat Collins and Laura Wilson, all of Charlotte, Rose Nelson of Columbia, and Cathy Seegars, Angela S. Harris, Karen Gillespie, Lisa Seegars and Vernal Miller, all of Kershaw; three sisters, Hattie L. Hood and Sue Drakeford, both of Lancaster, and Carrie Brice of Charlotte; one brother, David Seegars of Kershaw; a special grandson, Lewis D. McCaskill of Atlanta; and a special great-grandson, Makel Sadler of Charlotte; and other grandchildren.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 29, 2019