LANCASTER – Paul Travis Taylor, 43, of Lancaster died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was the son of Paul Timothy Taylor and Janice Sims Criminger. He was married to April B. Taylor.
Survivors include his wife; son, Christian McClannan of Charlotte; daughter, Alesha McClannan of the home; father of Lancaster; mother, of Liberty Hill; and brothers, Phillip Taylor and Kenneth Barrett, both of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Douglas Pate, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Travis and April.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 14, 2019