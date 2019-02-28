LANCASTER – Ms. Pauline Lane Caskey, 74, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Walter Theo Lane and Flonnie Knight Lane.
Survivors include son, Joey Brent Caskey of Lancaster; sisters, Shirley Lane and Pearline Lane, both of Lancaster; and one grandson.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jim Osteen, with burial at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2019