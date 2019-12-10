Pearlie Joyce Ellis, 79, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Felix Bryson and Molly Queen Bryson.
Survivors include daughters, Audrey Hersman of Laurel Hill, N.C., Betty Ellis of Lancaster and Glenda Ellis Williams of Kershaw; and sisters, Arlevia Wright of Gibson, N.C., and Lois Delphine Bryson and Mazie Robinson, both of Kershaw.
Services are 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Bob Lanning.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 11, 2019