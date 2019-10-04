LANCASTER – Peggy Ann Carnes Moree, 72, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Harold Carnes and Bell Crump Carnes and was the wife of Bobby Ray Moree.
Survivors include son Bobby Moree Jr. of Lancaster; brother, Gene Carnes; sister, Vickie Hancock; and three grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Todd Robinson, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 5, 2019