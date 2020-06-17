Peggy Bowers (Newman) Demeter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Peggy Bowers Newman Demeter, 87, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Elmer Eugene Bowers and Jacie Beulah Mahaffey Bowers.
Survivors include son, Randy Newman Sr. of Lancaster; daughter, Marcine Wiggins of Gaffney; sister, Betty Taylor of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald W. Tillman.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721-3042; or to Springdell Baptist Church Building Fund, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved