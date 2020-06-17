LANCASTER – Peggy Bowers Newman Demeter, 87, died Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Elmer Eugene Bowers and Jacie Beulah Mahaffey Bowers.

Survivors include son, Randy Newman Sr. of Lancaster; daughter, Marcine Wiggins of Gaffney; sister, Betty Taylor of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services are 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald W. Tillman.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721-3042; or to Springdell Baptist Church Building Fund, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store