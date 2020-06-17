LANCASTER – Peggy Bowers Newman Demeter, 87, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Elmer Eugene Bowers and Jacie Beulah Mahaffey Bowers.
Survivors include son, Randy Newman Sr. of Lancaster; daughter, Marcine Wiggins of Gaffney; sister, Betty Taylor of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald W. Tillman.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721-3042; or to Springdell Baptist Church Building Fund, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
She was a daughter of the late Elmer Eugene Bowers and Jacie Beulah Mahaffey Bowers.
Survivors include son, Randy Newman Sr. of Lancaster; daughter, Marcine Wiggins of Gaffney; sister, Betty Taylor of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald W. Tillman.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721-3042; or to Springdell Baptist Church Building Fund, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.