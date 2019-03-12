PAGELAND – Mrs. Peggy Louise Mills Hinson, 79, of Pageland, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Bert Funderburk Mills and Nancy "Louise" Jordan Mills.
Survivors include brothers, J.T. Mills of Tradesville, Bert Wayne Mills of Myrtle Beach, and Donnie Mills and Stephen Mills, both of Pageland; and sisters, Shirley Helms of Pageland, and Virginia "Pat" Whitaker and Linda Pressley, both of Lancaster.
Services are 3 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Providence Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Roger Wall, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Providence Baptist Church in Pageland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, C/O Building Fund, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 13, 2019