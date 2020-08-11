LANCASTER – Peggy Mosley Catoe, 76, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Gettyes Jack Mosley and Mamie Euree Taylor Mosley. She was married to Curtis Lee "Junior" Catoe.
Survivors include her husband of the home; and brothers, Thomas Wayne "Tommy" Mosley, Jack Leon "Jackie" Mosley, Bruce Everett Mosley and Keith Edward Mosley.
Graveside services are 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Larry Plyler.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.