1/
Peggy M. Catoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Peggy Mosley Catoe, 76, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Gettyes Jack Mosley and Mamie Euree Taylor Mosley. She was married to Curtis Lee "Junior" Catoe.
Survivors include her husband of the home; and brothers, Thomas Wayne "Tommy" Mosley, Jack Leon "Jackie" Mosley, Bruce Everett Mosley and Keith Edward Mosley.
Graveside services are 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Larry Plyler.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved