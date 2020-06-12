LANCASTER – Peggy Moore Dixon, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Charlotte, the daughter of the late Edward Parks Moore and Luddie Yandle Moore. Mrs. Dixon was married to the late Hubert Lee "Termite" Dixon for 50 years. She was a homemaker, enjoyed cooking, reading recipe books and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dixon was a very active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Dixon is survived by two daughters, Donna Dixon Couch (Robert) of Lancaster and Sharon Godfrey (Neil) of Fort Mill; two stepsons, Michael Dixon of Columbia and William Tommy Dixon of Missouri; two stepdaughters, Linda Cauthen of Columbia and Sherry Pico of Hawaii; a brother, Fred Wesley Moore (Judy) of Fort Mill; two sisters, Amanda Louise Nivens and Ellar Ruth Hammond, both of Fort Mill; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Dixon was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a stepson, Robert Wayne Workman; a stepdaughter, Beverly Shay McElroy; two brothers, Junior Moore and Brady Lee Moore; and two sisters, Betty Duncan and Frances Starnes.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Dixon was 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Candace Sloan and Rev. Glenn Ribelin. Due to the government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, Audio Visual Fund, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
