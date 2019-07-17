Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ward Hegler. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Springdell Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Ms. Peggy Ward Hegler, 79, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

She was born May 12, 1940, in Shenandoah, Va., the daughter of the late Robert Landon Ward and Dora Frances Funkhouse Ward. Ms. Hegler retired from Springs Industries after 32 years. She was a past member of the Line Dance Club, Senior Circle and Crochet Club at Springs Memorial Hospital. She was also a volunteer for 15 years at Springs Memorial Hospital.

Family was very important to her. Ms. Hegler enjoyed family cookouts and gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching them play sports. She was a member of Springdell Baptist Church. Ms. Hegler loved her church family and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Ms. Hegler is survived by her three children, Sharon H. Rallings and her husband, Mark, Samantha Faulkenberry and her fiancé, Lynn Caveny, and Steven Todd Hegler and his fiancée, Holly Miranda; five grandchildren, Eric S. Rallings (Elizabeth), Brittany R. Rowell (Alex), Mitchell R. Faulkenberry (Lindsy), Megan D. Faulkenberry (Austin), and Jace R. Hegler; five great-grandchildren, Carmen Rowell, Dylan Rowell, Easton Rowell, Janie Ann Rallings and Josie Elizabeth Rallings; two brothers, Douglas Ward (Brenda) of Salem, Va., and Larry Ward (Cindy) of Roanoke, Va.; four sisters, Jenny W. Ashworth (Ron) of Collinsville, Va., Susie W. Hodges of Wirtz, Va., Linda W. Young (Frank) of Rockymount, Va., and Cathy W. Russell of Wirtz, Va.; and a large extended family.

Ms. Hegler was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jimmy "Whitey" Hegler.

The celebration of life memorial service for Ms. Hegler will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Springdell Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springdell Baptist Church Building Fund, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Ms. Hegler. LANCASTER – Ms. Peggy Ward Hegler, 79, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.She was born May 12, 1940, in Shenandoah, Va., the daughter of the late Robert Landon Ward and Dora Frances Funkhouse Ward. Ms. Hegler retired from Springs Industries after 32 years. She was a past member of the Line Dance Club, Senior Circle and Crochet Club at Springs Memorial Hospital. She was also a volunteer for 15 years at Springs Memorial Hospital.Family was very important to her. Ms. Hegler enjoyed family cookouts and gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching them play sports. She was a member of Springdell Baptist Church. Ms. Hegler loved her church family and enjoyed singing in the choir.Ms. Hegler is survived by her three children, Sharon H. Rallings and her husband, Mark, Samantha Faulkenberry and her fiancé, Lynn Caveny, and Steven Todd Hegler and his fiancée, Holly Miranda; five grandchildren, Eric S. Rallings (Elizabeth), Brittany R. Rowell (Alex), Mitchell R. Faulkenberry (Lindsy), Megan D. Faulkenberry (Austin), and Jace R. Hegler; five great-grandchildren, Carmen Rowell, Dylan Rowell, Easton Rowell, Janie Ann Rallings and Josie Elizabeth Rallings; two brothers, Douglas Ward (Brenda) of Salem, Va., and Larry Ward (Cindy) of Roanoke, Va.; four sisters, Jenny W. Ashworth (Ron) of Collinsville, Va., Susie W. Hodges of Wirtz, Va., Linda W. Young (Frank) of Rockymount, Va., and Cathy W. Russell of Wirtz, Va.; and a large extended family.Ms. Hegler was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jimmy "Whitey" Hegler.The celebration of life memorial service for Ms. Hegler will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Springdell Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.The family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springdell Baptist Church Building Fund, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Ms. Hegler. Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close