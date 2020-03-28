Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry Lee Emory. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER ­ Perry Lee Emory, 84, passed away on March 24, 2020, at White Oak Manor of Lancaster.

She was born on April 1, 1935 in Lancaster.

Perry Lee graduated from Lancaster Senior High School in 1955 and was the homecoming queen in that same year. She enjoyed school, was an honor

student and loved socializing with her friends. She was a member of various clubs and activities during her school years. She also married the love of her life, Eldridge Robert Emory Jr. after high school graduation. They were married for 64 wonderful years.

She worked at Springs Customer Service Center in the personnel department before becoming a full-time homemaker in the mid-sixties. She was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a devoted Sunday school teacher. Perry Lee absolutely loved teaching her Sunday school class and loved the three generations of children she taught for over 70 years.

Traveling with her family and with her church gave her incredible joy. She loved her family and friends very much. Perry Lee was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and Nanna.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy LeAnn Emory; parents, Perry D. Faile and Ella Adams Faile; brother, Donnie "Fuzzy" Faile; and sister, Edith Faile Gheant.

Perry Lee is survived by her husband, Eldridge Robert Emory Jr.; son, Rob Emory, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Emory, of Lancaster; daughter, Christi Brewer, and son-in-law, Mike Brewer, of Winston Salem, N.C.; and two grandsons; Zach Emory of Little River and Max Emory and his wife, Sedona Emory, of San Clemente, Calif.

The family will have a private celebration of life service for Perry Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Children's Department at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Road, Lancaster, SC.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

