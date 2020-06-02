Pervis "Poo Jay" Boyd, 49, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was a son of Otis Gaston and Patricia Boyd Gaston.
Survivors include a daughter, Shaterial Caudle of Charlotte; and a sister, Trina Wiley of Lancaster.
Services are 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.