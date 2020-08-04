1/
Peter Franz "Pete" Rohr
HEATH SPRINGS – Peter Franz "Pete" Rohr, 72, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
He was the son of the late Franz Rohr and Gertrud Gelb Rohr. He was married to the late Sylvia M. Gregory Rohr.
Survivors include son, Michael of Monroe, N.C.; brothers, Thomas Rohr, Wolfgang Rohr and Franz Rohr of Germany; sisters, Ursula Rohr Huber and Simone Rohr Hester of Germany; and a grandchild.
Services were 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw, officiated by Pastor Kenny Pittman.
The family received friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
