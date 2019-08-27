LANCASTER – Mrs. Phyllis Elaine Gardner Jenkins, 71, of Lancaster, wife of Steven D. Jenkins, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Frank Gardner and Margie Lee Steele Gardner.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her husband, Steve Jenkins; sons, Stevie Jenkins and his wife, Jennifer, and John Jenkins, all of Lancaster; brother, Richard Wayne Gardner of Jonesville, N.C.; sister, Patricia Helms of Lancaster; grandchildren, Trace Jenkins, Haley Jenkins and Emersyn Jenkins; and great-grandchildren, Carson Jenkins and Ryder Jenkins.
The family will honor her passing with a private memorial service.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019