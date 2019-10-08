Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prentis Ray Sledge. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. Prentis Ray Sledge, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.

He was born March 8, 1932, in Coahoma County, Miss., a son of the late Corbin Eugene Sledge and Lillie Mae Harden Sledge, and was the husband of Sadie Suggs Sledge.

Mr. Sledge was also well known as "Bo," "Sledge" or "P.R." He had a tender heart for all animals, especially cats and birds. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching football and baseball.

Mr. Sledge served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was Sergeant, U.S. Marine 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C. (1951-1954).

He was also a Mason. Mr. Sledge attended Pleasant Dale Baptist Church.

Mr. Sledge is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sadie Sledge; son, Darryl Ray Sledge; daughters, Mona Sledge Owen (Miller) and Phyllis Sledge Stiles (Richard); grandchildren, Chris Sledge, who was more like a son (Marie), Will Owen (Jennifer), Lee Prentis Owen (Myrna), John Mark Owen, Rachel Holder (Bryan), Aaron Owen, Abby Owen and Holly Stiles; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Owen, Jonas Owen, Alexander Owen, Owen Holder, Maddie Holder, Mia Holder, Caleb Owen, Barrett Owen, Faith Owen, Corbin Sledge and Alena Sledge; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Sledge was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Mary Lee Burchfield, Mabel Katherine Wise, J.C. Sledge, James Wintford Sledge, Mazell Sledge Williams, Stacy Elmer Sledge, Nellie Faye Sledge, Hubert Eastland Sledge and Larry A. Sledge.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Sledge will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jesse Adams. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to service, in the church family life center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , Attn: Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; American Diabetes Association, 222 S. Church St., Suite 336M, Charlotte, NC 28202; or Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, Building Fund, 133 S. Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

