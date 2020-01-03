HEATH SPRINGS – Priscilla Langley Sowell, 72, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Hazel Langley and Josephine Mills Langley. She was married to Donald R. Sowell.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Clint R. Sowell of Heath Springs; a daughter, Donna Len Sowell Horne of Lancaster; a brother, Joe Langley of Liberty Hill; sisters, Yvonne Taylor and Lenora Brown, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are private.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020