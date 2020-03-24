LANCASTER – Priscilla "Peach" McKinney, 54, died Friday, March 20, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Ellison and Nettie Stevens McKinney.
Survivors include daughters, Taquana McKinney and Jessica McKinney, both of Lancaster; brothers, James McKinney of Florence, Michael McKinney and Jody McKinney, both of Lancaster; and the Wright family of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in New Hope AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020