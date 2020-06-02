Or Copy this URL to Share

Rachel Mae Mingo Addison died Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Services are 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Clemons-McCray Funeral Home, 442 W. Main St. Rock Hill, officiated by Brother Richard Shank.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service.

Kirkland-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.

