Rachel Mae (Mingo) Addison
Rachel Mae Mingo Addison died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Services are 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Clemons-McCray Funeral Home, 442 W. Main St. Rock Hill, officiated by Brother Richard Shank.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service.
Kirkland-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
